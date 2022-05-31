Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 5,422 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of KRUS opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

