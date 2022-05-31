Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

