Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 16,686 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ontrak worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.46. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

In other news, insider Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,409.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

