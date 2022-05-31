1,093 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,394 shares of company stock worth $7,479,493. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

