Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

