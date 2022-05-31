Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.