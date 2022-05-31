Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

