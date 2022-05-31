Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.
Shares of RARE stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $105.99.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
