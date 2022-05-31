Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after buying an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $11,549,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,626 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,655 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 7.88. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

