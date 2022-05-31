Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

EIX stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

