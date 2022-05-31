Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.