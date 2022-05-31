Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.