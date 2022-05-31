Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

