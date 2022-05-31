The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $358.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.08 and a 12 month high of $1,118.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.60.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

