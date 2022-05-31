Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

NYSE:KMX opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

