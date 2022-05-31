Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

