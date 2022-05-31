Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 286,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIII stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.