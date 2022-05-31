799 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 753,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

