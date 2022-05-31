Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 33,662 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,662 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCX stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,074.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $60,495.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 43,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,939.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,611 shares of company stock worth $242,606 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

