Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $117,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 90.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in InMode by 225.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

INMD opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

