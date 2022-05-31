3,212 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

NYSE:AMP opened at $278.49 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

