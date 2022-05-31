LPL Financial LLC Has $33.32 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after buying an additional 272,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

BR opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

