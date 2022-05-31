NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.