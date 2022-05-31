iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $180,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $188.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.