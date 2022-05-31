IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

