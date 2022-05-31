LPL Financial LLC Buys 48,583 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.