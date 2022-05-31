IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,592 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 75,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.