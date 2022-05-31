ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $64,127,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

