IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after purchasing an additional 922,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enbridge by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,208,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 756,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

