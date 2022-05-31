Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,148,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $322,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

