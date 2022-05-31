Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 717.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,166,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $3,383,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

