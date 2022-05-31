Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.78. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

