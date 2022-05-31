Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE:TT opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $128.13 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

