Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BOTJ opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.
Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
