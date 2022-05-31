$1.04 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

ROST opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

