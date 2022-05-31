SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

SLM has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.