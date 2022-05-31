Analysts Set Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) PT at $21.00

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BNOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.56 on Friday. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

