Analysts Expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

