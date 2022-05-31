ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after buying an additional 399,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 274,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

