The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

