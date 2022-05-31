ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

