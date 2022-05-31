Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Gentex by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 57,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 337,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.