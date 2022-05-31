ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.