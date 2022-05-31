TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after buying an additional 185,681 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 424,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after buying an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

