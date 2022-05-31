GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ODP were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ODP by 48.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ODP by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.