Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 2,735.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKR stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.