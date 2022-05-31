Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.