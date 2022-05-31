Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 154,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.95% of Dolby Laboratories worth $91,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

