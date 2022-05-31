Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 844,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

