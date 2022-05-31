Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,348 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

