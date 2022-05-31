Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Allegion worth $106,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Allegion by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

